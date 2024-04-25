Joan Collins, 90, wows in waist-cinching dress for unbelievable throwback modelling photo

Joan Collins is the epitome of Hollywood glamour. Aged 90, the actress continues to stun fans with her impeccable taste and beauty.

On Wednesday, Joan confirmed that she has always served as fashion inspiration when she shared throwback images from her modelling career. The nostalgic 40's black and white shots saw a teenage Joan looking as beautiful as ever as she posed for the "Young Ideas" pages in an unspecified catalogue.

"My #teenage #modelling years!" the actress proudly penned in the caption. The first photo saw Joan donning a knee-length pencil skirt paired with a fabulous three-quarter-sleeve chequered jacket. The look was complete with a velvet black bow around her neck and in true 40s fashion she slipped on a pair of white gloves and black stilettos.

The second look was a glamorous waist-cinching dress named "the silk date dress". The elegant gown featured a billowing skirt adorned with black polka dots.

© Getty Joan never fails to dazzle fans with her incredible fashion

From the image, it's hard to tell exactly what material the gown was designed in, but one thing is for sure is that Joan looked every inch a Disney princess in the flattering number.

As for her hair and makeup, in both shots, Joan had her deep brunette dressed swept up into a face-framing up-do. Her 40s makeup look was comprised of black eye-defining eyeliner, thick brows and glossy lips.

For the first skirt ensemble, Joan accessorised with large pearl studs, meanwhile, her ballgown was complimented with a pair of glittering dangly earrings.

The incredible throwback was met with delight by Joan's adoring friends and fans. "You managed to capture the fashion ideal of every decade. You are an inspiration!" one follower penned in the comments section.

Joan looked so stylish when she headed out for St David's day on Wednesday

The post came just hours after Joan put on another chic sartorial display for a St. David's Day outing. The mother-of-three rocked a slick black and white dog-tooth-style jacket and a dramatic V-neck black blouse.

For this look, the accessories were everything with Joan rocking a fabulously chic black baker boy hat and dramatic gold rose pendant necklace. She really is the ultimate fashionista!

Joan previously opened up about her love for all things elegant, and more importantly, her "hate" for jeans in an interview with Vogue in 2019. "I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore,” she told the publication. "I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic."

She continued: "I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. T-shirts aren’t much better. I'm not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too. I don’t really fit in with the L.A. lifestyle because everyone’s in T-shirts and jeans, and I don’t like that look."