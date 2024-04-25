5 times Kendall Jenner has flawed fans with sizzling bikini photos

As the daughter of an Olympic gold medallist, it's fair to say that Kendall Jenner had somewhat of a genetic advantage when it came to her lean, Giselle-like physique.

The 28-year-old has become one of the most famous models of our generation, and in 2018 was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes after they reported she earned a whopping $22.5 million that year.

Her supermodel credentials mean that Kendall isn't shy when it comes to stripping down to a sizzling bikini in summer. Her Instagram account contains countless sun-soaked shots of her basking in the sunshine, paying homage to her love of a string two-piece swimwear set.

To honour her glamorous snaps, we have rounded up the model's most impeccable bikini photos to serve as serious swimwear inspiration for summer 2024. Keep scrolling to be inspired!

© Instagram Jungle fever Kendall kicked the new year off in style rocking a tiny red and cream string bikini for a candid nighttime photo shoot on 4 January. The bikini set showed off Kendall's impeccable body, the bottoms grazing the highest part of her hips. Her raven tresses were slicked back into a flattering ponytail as she posed under verdant trees.



© Instagram A love story In March 2020, just weeks before the world shut down due to the pandemic, Kendall was blissfully relaxing on the beach in a stunning paisley two-piece bikini. Showing off her ultra-toned abs under the beating rays, Kendall posed for a candid photo looking down at her toned tummy, whilst wearing an ultra-glam hessian visor. "Me and this bikini: a love story," she penned in the caption, snacking on refreshing watermelon. The sting set looked phenomenal on her and perfectly complimented her flawless golden sun tan.

Cowboy dreams Months later in July 2020, Kendall didn't let lockdown stop her from donning yet another gorgeous bikini set. This was another paisley number, but unlike the previous two-piece, Kendall wore the straps over her shoulders and added a quirky cowboy hat. The candid photo was taken in a pure white bathroom, emphasizing the model's dark chestnut locks and sunkissed tan.



© Instagram Very cherry Swapping out the more demure paisley patterns, July 2022 saw Kendall slip into a red gingham bikini, adorned with plastic cream love hearts on either strap. The cherry number featured a structured, bra-like top and flattering bottoms that were also decorated with the same plastic love heart on her right hip. The model was a vision as she sat cross-legged on a blue and white stripy towel with lake-drenched hair.