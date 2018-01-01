Trip up the aisle on the cards for TV star Amanda Burton

Wedding bells could soon be ringing for Amanda Burton it seems after the The Commander actress hinted she's planning to marry her new partner, photographer Stephen Colover.



When asked recently if an aquamarine-and-diamond sparkler she was wearing on her wedding finger signified an engagement, the Irish-born actress coyly replied: "I'm trying to hide that, but yes, it might be."



The couple - who are described as "emphatically loved-up" by those close to them - were first spotted together in January. "We met through friends about a year ago and it's just lovely," says Amanda of her 53-year-old beau, who owns a studio in London's Mayfair, not far from the actress' south-west London home.



The nuptials would mark a second trip down the aisle for the mum-of-two. Her 16-year marriage to Sven Arnstein - also a photographer - ended in divorce in 2004.



Those times are far behind her now though, and the actress is looking to the future. "Life goes on," she says. "I'm with someone else and I'm very very happy."