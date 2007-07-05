Kate Moss sends Pete's belongings packing

5 JULY 2007



They've fallen out before over the course of their volatile two-and-a-half-year relationship, but this time it looks like it really is the end of the road for Kate Moss and her rocker beau Pete Doherty. Following reports that the singer announced during a court appearance this week he is no longer living with her, the supermodel hired removal men to transport his belongings and changed the locks on the iron gates to her north London home.



Kate - who is understood to have hired security guards to keep her former boyfriend out of the house - has gone into hiding. She left her home in St John's Wood on Tuesday with several bags after returning from Paris, where she pulled out of a fashion show. Her former partner Jefferson Hack is looking after their four-year-old daughter Lila Grace.



Shortly after Kate departed a van arrived and was loaded with Pete's belongings, including guitars, a piano, and a portrait of his former girlfriend. The contents were taken to a block of flats in Hackney, in London's East End. He has apparently been dividing his time between there and a caravan park in west London.



Mixed reports about the state of their relationship have emerged since the 28-year-old musician was pictured getting friendly with a South African model last Friday. According to some sources the Babyshambles frontman has vowed to do everything he can to win back Kate's love. Others, however, say Pete told the 33-year-old catwalk queen he's not prepared to accept the list of conditions she has issued him with, and says he needs his space.