Kate Moss sends Pete's belongings packing

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
While there's been no official confirmation, news that Kate - pictured with Pete during their last appearance together at Glastonbury - has had his belongings removed from her flat seems to indicate that this time the rupture could be permanent
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Pete, shown loading the couple's van prior to the festival, is now dividing his time between a tower block in Hackney and a caravan park in west London
Photo: © Alphapress.com
5 JULY 2007
They've fallen out before over the course of their volatile two-and-a-half-year relationship, but this time it looks like it really is the end of the road for Kate Moss and her rocker beau Pete Doherty. Following reports that the singer announced during a court appearance this week he is no longer living with her, the supermodel hired removal men to transport his belongings and changed the locks on the iron gates to her north London home.
Kate - who is understood to have hired security guards to keep her former boyfriend out of the house - has gone into hiding. She left her home in St John's Wood on Tuesday with several bags after returning from Paris, where she pulled out of a fashion show. Her former partner Jefferson Hack is looking after their four-year-old daughter Lila Grace.
Shortly after Kate departed a van arrived and was loaded with Pete's belongings, including guitars, a piano, and a portrait of his former girlfriend. The contents were taken to a block of flats in Hackney, in London's East End. He has apparently been dividing his time between there and a caravan park in west London.
Mixed reports about the state of their relationship have emerged since the 28-year-old musician was pictured getting friendly with a South African model last Friday. According to some sources the Babyshambles frontman has vowed to do everything he can to win back Kate's love. Others, however, say Pete told the 33-year-old catwalk queen he's not prepared to accept the list of conditions she has issued him with, and says he needs his space.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.