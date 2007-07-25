hellomagazineWeb
The former England captain, who was joined in the stands by pal Phil, found the tension hard to bear as he watched his new team play against a Mexican side this week
There was relief in the Beckham camp - which included mum Sandra, sister Joanne and son Romeo - when Galaxy scored two goals, finally breaking their losing streak
25 JULY 2007
He's only been a member of the LA Galaxy team for a fortnight and played just 12 minutes for them, but there's no doubting David Beckham's loyalty to his new side. Still suffering from an ankle injury, he sat out on Tuesday's match against Mexican squad Pachuca, avidly watching the pitch action alongside pal and former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville.
At one point the tension seemed too much to bear as the dad-of-three leapt up from his seat in the stands. Despite some clearly agonizing moments, there was also relief when Galaxy won the match 2-1 at LA's Home Depot Center. Perhaps a bit of Becks' magic has rubbed off on the team, who until now have been on a three-game losing streak. Also there to support David's Californian club was his mum Sandra, sister Joanne and his footie-mad sons Brooklyn and Romeo.
It's still not known whether the talented midfielder will make Saturday's match against another Mexican side, Chivas de Guadalajara. "We had a good chat yesterday and I said to him there's no pressure to play until he's ready because he doesn't want to play when he doesn't play well," explains Galaxy head coach Frank Yallop. "He wants to come out and be ready to go and really play well for his team."
