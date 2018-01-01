hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
A parched local mistook the Australian singer - in role as a waitress aboard the doomed liner Titanic in the Dr Who special - for a member of staff as she filmed a scene outside a Swansea hotel
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
1 AUGUST 2007
The Dr Who costume department clearly did a grand job transforming one of the world's most stylish women into a waitress for the show's Christmas special. While filming a scene outside a five-star hotel in Swansea pop princess Kylie Minogue was mistaken for a member of staff by an elderly guest.
The pensioner approached the blonde singer, dressed for her role as a waitress on doomed liner Titanic, to ask: "Excuse me love, is it too late for a cup of tea?".
A witness to the scene said: "It was comical. Kylie may be a big star, but this old dear obviously didn't realise. Kylie saw the funny side - she just laughed."
Filming the one-off special resumed at the start of the week after the return to set of the show's leading man, David Tennant. He'd taken time out from the sci-fi series following the death of his mother from cancer. Kylie - who's battled the disease herself in the past - has been comforting the 36-year-old actor as he gets back to work.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.