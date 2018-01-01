Pooch smooch for animal lover Mischa

8 AUGUST 2007



If every dog has its day there's one particular pooch that can stop waiting for his lucky moment. The pup in question was on the receiving end of a smooch and a hug from The OC star Mischa Barton in New York this week.



Twenty-one-year-old Mischa was enjoying an alfresco lunch with pals when she spotted the animal taking a stroll with his owner - who was happy to oblige with the actress' request for a cuddle with his pet.



Mischa - who has recently debuted a new brunette 'do - is a big fan of dogs and has two of her own, Charlie and Ziggy. While Charlie - whom she adopted from an animal shelter - spends most of his time at her California home, Ziggy is getting accustomed to life in the limelight after becoming something of a star himself lately. He's accompanied his mistress on the Russian film set of teen drama Finding TaTu, and even appeared with her in a photoshoot for a British newspaper magazine.



In the accompanying interview Mischa paid tribute to her four-legged friends. "The dogs are a huge part of my downtime," she revealed. "Actually, it's shocking how much you can become absorbed by them."