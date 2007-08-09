Kate and Chris looking to next chapter of their love lives

It's been almost a year since Kate Hudson and her former husband Chris Robinson decided to go their separate ways. And now it seems the pair - who have a three-year-old son Ryder - are both ready to move on to the next chapter in their lives. While Kate has been contemplating what makes for a successful relationship, the Black Crowes frontman has been spotted out and about with a new lady.



The 40-year-old musician certainly looked perfectly in tune with the mystery brunette as they strolled hand-in-hand down a New York street this week. And with her long kaftan and Sixties-style sunglasses she was certainly compatible in the fashion stakes with her hippie-styled boyfriend.



Twenty-eight-year-old Kate meanwhile may be single at the moment after a brief liaison with her You, Me And Dupree co-star Owen Wilson, but she's been taking time to reflect on how to make any future boyfriends go the distance. "When it comes to relationships, unfortunately you've just got to be a grown up," she tells Harpers Bazaar.



Being a mum, she says, has given her a whole new perspective on dating. "You realise after you've had a child that you'll never love anything more than your child… So it makes the new sort of single mom dating process very different."



They may be finding their feet in their separate roles, but that doesn't mean Kate and her former husband will be disappearing from each other's lives completely. "He's my first huge love," she says of her ex-partner. I spent seven years with Chris. I was 20 when I met him. We still talk every day; he still cracks me up - and Ryder feels that."