DJ Chris weds his golf girl Natasha in private ceremony

14 AUGUST 2007



Millionaire DJ Chris Evans has tied the knot with golf professional Natasha Shishmanian in a rather discreet civil ceremony.



It had been thought that the couple, who'd been dating for a year, would get married in Portugal, close to his villa in the Algarve, but instead they opted for somewhere closer to home - Guildford Register Office in Surrey.



The only hint that the pair were about to exchange vows came on Chris's daily blog for his Radio Two show. "I am off to marry The Girl on the Sofa …Yes!" he wrote last Friday, just before the low-key nuptials and a week-long holiday.



The three-times married DJ also described how he'd had a stag night for the first time ever. The traditional pre-wedding celebration with "six of the finest men a man could wish to call friends" took place in a gastro pub and, surprisingly for a celebrity who once had a reputation as something of a hellraiser, everyone went home clear-eyed and sober.



The ceremony was also decidedly less rock 'n' roll than Chris's wedding to pop star-turned-actress Billie Piper, which took place in Las Vegas at the Little Church of the West six years ago.



After saying "I do" on Saturday, the new Mr and Mrs Evans slipped away for their own personal celebrations. "He looked happy but clearly wanted it to be private," said an on-looker.