A glimpse inside Paris' palatial new pad in Beverly Hills

Paris' new base is a stunning Mediterranean-style mansion in Beverly Hills, surrounded with palm trees and flower-filled gardens
While the house's existing decor is classic and subdued, a scarlet-walled boudoir is perhaps more in tune with its new occupant's high-profile style
In one of the bathrooms a window-set tub offers the luxury of a soak with breath-taking views
30 AUGUST 2007
Having chilled out at a beachside pad over the summer - after selling her four-bedroom Hollywood home - hotel heiress Paris Hilton has returned to her LA stomping ground by upgrading to a $6.25 million mansion in Beverly Hills.
The five-bedroom Mediterranean-style property is located in a private, gated community, and recently released pictures reveal a pastel-hued mansion surrounded by tropical gardens complete with a terrace and pool area perfect for hanging out on warm California evenings.
Inside, a magnificient mahogany staircase winds up to an upper landing, while the lower floor comprises a series of large, airy rooms linked by oversize, Spanish-style arches. Currently the decor is classic and rather dated - presumably representing something of a challenge for the 26-year-old, who famously renovated her former Twenties-style home.
There are flashes of Tinseltown flamboyance in evidence, however, such as an opulent scarlet boudoir lined with full-length mirrors. Beyond it is a marble-floored bathroom featuring a window-set tub offering bathers the luxury of views out over the surrounding area as they enjoy a soak.
