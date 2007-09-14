Penny to have a crack at being 'Strictly' dancing queen

14 SEPTEMBER 2007



Penny Lancaster's new husband Rod Stewart has never made any secret of his enthusiasm for her shapely physique or hot dance moves, which she showcased at every opportunity during their recent wedding celebrations. But now the statuesque blonde is set to find a wider audience for both when she trips the light fantastic on Strictly Come Dancing.



The new Mrs Stewart says the 62-year-old singer - who once had a hit with the song Hot Legs - has been very supportive, even attending practice sessions with her. "I can't wait," she declared. "I'm nervous, but excited."



Penny hopes she can hold her own against ranks of twinkle-toed contenders including actress and swimwear designer Kelly Brook and Stephanie Beacham, the star of American Eighties soap The Colbys.



Though Kelly's professional dance partner will be ladies man Brendan Cole, she's confident the arrangement won't rock her relationship with her fiancé, American actor Billy Zane. "Brendan hasn't really played up too much," she says.



Also among those hoping to be crowned Strictly champion are ex Liverpool football player John Barnes and sports presenter Gabby Logan, who'll be up against her husband, former rugby star Kenny Logan.