Fresh start for Nicole and Keith as Nashville home goes up for sale

20 SEPTEMBER 2007



Two of Tennessee's highest profile residents, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, are gearing up for a relocation. The 39-year-old Country musician has put the luxury Nashville mansion they share on the market for $2.5 million after finding a new property in the area.



"They've found land within Nashville, and they're very excited about moving into their new place," says Keith's spokesman.



The couple are currently in Queensland where Nicole is filming equestrian epic Australia. And it seems the actress' riding skills - newly honed for the Outback adventure - may have something to do with the move. She told Vanity Fair recently that she and Keith were on the lookout for somewhere they could have horses and lots of space.



Another factor driving the desire for extra space and a more rural environment could be Nicole's oft-stated desire to start a family with her Country music husband. Although she has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the Cold Mountain star has spoken on several occasions about having a biological child with Keith.



The couple will be leaving behind a 7,000-square-foot house in an exclusive gated community in Nashville which singer Leanne Rimes and her husband also call home. As well as five bedrooms, a gym, pool and spa, it also boasts hillside views.