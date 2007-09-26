Sharon and Ozzy bring their celebrity sparkle to Elton's benefit

A seasoned host like Elton John knows the power of familiar faces to create the right atmosphere when he throws a party. So who better to help the millionaire singer's New York soiree go with a swing than his friends, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne?



Laughing off stories that recently surfaced in the press of spats between them, Elton and Sharon happily mingled with other guests, including model Petra Nemcova at this week's benefit in aid of the singer's charity foundation.



Having known the Osbournes for 30 years and survived the highs and lows of the music business alongside them, the veteran performer always makes sure the first couple of rock are top of his guest list.



And while Elton has had his run-ins with other peers, he and Sharon are always in contact, invariably ending phone calls like family members with a cheery 'love you'.