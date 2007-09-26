Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

As fellow rock survivors who've been friends for 30 years, the Osbournes were happy to help their pal Elton ensure his New York charity bash went with a bang
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

Cover girl Petra Nemcova also lent her glamorous presence to the event
Photo: © Getty Images

Sharon and Ozzy bring their celebrity sparkle to Elton's benefit

26 SEPTEMBER 2007

A seasoned host like Elton John knows the power of familiar faces to create the right atmosphere when he throws a party. So who better to help the millionaire singer's New York soiree go with a swing than his friends, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne?

Laughing off stories that recently surfaced in the press of spats between them, Elton and Sharon happily mingled with other guests, including model Petra Nemcova at this week's benefit in aid of the singer's charity foundation.

Having known the Osbournes for 30 years and survived the highs and lows of the music business alongside them, the veteran performer always makes sure the first couple of rock are top of his guest list.

And while Elton has had his run-ins with other peers, he and Sharon are always in contact, invariably ending phone calls like family members with a cheery 'love you'.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button