Lauryn Hill's love life: Inside her 12-year relationship with Bob Marley's son

Lauryn Hill is widely recognized as one of the best rappers of all time - and her solo record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is regarded as one of the best albums of all time as well.

It may come as no surprise, then, to find out she's tangentially connected to another great musician: Bob Marley. The singer not only released a posthumous duet with the singer in 1998, but was in a relationship with his son Rohan Marley from 1996 to 2008.

But he isn't the only star she's been connected to - here's the run down of Lauryn Hill's relationships.

Wyclef Jean

© Al Pereira Lauryn Hill with Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean (right) and Pras Michel (left)

Between 1991 and 1996, Lauryn was clandestinely dating her Fugees collaborator Wyclef Jean. When the Haitian rapper married Marie Claudinette, a designer for Fusha in 1994, he continued his relationship with Hill as an affair. The duo's tumultuous relationship led to the end of The Fugees.

Lauryn's song "Ex-Factor" is reportedly about their relationship, and Wyclef would later reflect openly on their relationship in his memoir Purpose: An Immigrant's Story.

© Scott Dudelson Lauryn and Wyclef reunited at Coachella in 2024

"I was married and Lauryn and I were having an affair, but she led me to believe that the baby was mine, and I couldn't forgive that," he wrote. "She could no longer be my muse. Our love spell was broken."

Despite their rocky relationship, Lauryn and Wyclef have musically reunited as they performed during her son YG Marley’s Coachella set in April 2024.

Rohan Marley

© Jeff Kravitz Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lauryn first met Rohan in 1996, as her relationship with Wyclef was coming to an end. The entrepreneur and football star is the father of five of Lauryn's children: Zion David, model Selah, singer songwriter Joshua Omaru, also known as YG Marley, John Nesta, and Sara.

While Lauryn has rarely spoken openly about her relationship with Rohan, she moved to New Jersey when she started having children. Rohan said of his partner's decision: "She loves suburban life, being with her children, seeing them grow and instilling our teachings of righteousness into them."

Over the years, Lauryn has referred to Rohan as her husband - although they have never formally been married. The couple lived apart for most of their relationship, and they split in 2008.

When Lauryn served a three-month stint in prison for tax evasion, her ex-partner provided temporary custody of their five children.

He told Open Magazine of the impact of their separation: "I feel sad that I loved her so much and I faltered in expressing it to her somehow. It was my fault that she did not understand how I felt, and it was sad that we did not work out in that relationship sense. I was heartbroken for a long time."

Lauryn made a rare reference to Rohan's fatherhood following the birth of her son Micah in 2011, following rumors that he had fathered her child and abandoned them.

"Contrary to the numerous reports, Mr. Marley did not abandon me while pregnant with his child," Lauryn explained in the since-deleted post. "We have had long periods of separation over the years but our five children together remain a joy to both of us."