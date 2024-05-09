Michael J. Fox is all smiles during star-studded night out with wife Tracy Pollan

It's Knicks season in New York City, with fans and celebrities alike, most recently Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, heading en masse to cheer them on.

The Back to the Future actor and his wife made the Knicks' Wednesday night game against the Indiana Pacers their latest date night, enjoying the fast-paced playoffs (and the Knicks' 130-121 win) from their highly-coveted courtside seats.

They were just two of several stars to fill up "Celebrity Row" during the sold out Madison Square Garden game, with fellow celebs Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Mary J. Blige, Ice Spice, Kelly Bensimon, Bryan Cranston, and Rachel Zegler, among others, also in attendance.

In videos shared on social media from the buzzy night, Michael and Tracy are seen being given a shout-out on the jumbotron, with both of them waving excitedly at the camera in return. They were both coordinating in blue, with Michael wearing a blue t-shirt layered with a navy blue jacket, while Tracy donned a light blue button down blouse.

Aside from the Knicks game, their other most recent outing together was for the Time 100 Gala in April, during which Michael was honored with the second annual Time100 Impact Award, given to trailblazers for pushing boundaries in their industries.

Michael has become a steadfast advocate for Parkinson's Disease awareness since he first disclosed his diagnosis with the public in 1998, at which time he shared he had received the health news seven years prior; two years later, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

© Getty The couple recently graced the Time100 Gala red carpet

During his speech after accepting the Impact Award, touching on the progress of Parkinson's research, he shared: "We now know we are dealing with not just a clinical approach to Parkinson's disease, but a truly biological understanding of its symptoms, progress and clues towards finding a cure sooner than we ever would've hoped for."

In addition to the Impact Award, he was also included in Time's list of 100 most influential people for 2024, along with others such as Dev Patel, Dua Lipa, E. Jean Carroll, Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Ripa, and Kylie Minogue.

© Getty The actor was also honored with the Impact Award

His tribute for the magazine's special annual issue was written by Ryan Reynolds, who met Michael almost 20 years ago. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," he first wrote.

Ryan continued: "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," revealing: "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

© Instagram The Fox-Pollan family

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

After sharing that Back to the Future recently became his and Blake Lively's eldest daughter's favorite movie, he concluded: "I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."