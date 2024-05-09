Kris Jenner shares heartfelt tribute to grandson Psalm following health scare revelation in latest Kardashians trailer

It's an extra special day for the Kardashian family, and matriarch Kris Jenner is celebrating with a sweet tribute.

One of the famed momager's 13 grandchildren, Kim Kardashian's son Psalm, is celebrating his milestone fifth birthday.

Psalm is the youngest of the Skims founder's four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she split in 2022 after over ten years together; they also share daughters North, ten, and Chicago, six, plus son Saint, eight.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kris Jenner reveals luxurious Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

In honor of little Psalm's birthday, his grandmother Kris took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, along with adorable photos of them together through the years.

"Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm," she started, adding that he is "truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life!"

"Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together."

She went on: "Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day," and endearingly noted: "It really meant the world to me lol!"

MORE: Inside O.J. Simpson's complicated relationship with the Kardashians: from Khloé to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

MORE: Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton's death happened 'so quickly', her daughter Natalie reveals in heartwrenching tribute

The touching tribute further read: "The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of us is such a beautiful gift. You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend."

© Instagram

She concluded: "You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I've ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey," Lovey being how her grandkids refer to her.

Among the photos were one where Kris has Psalm hoisted on her hip, another of him as a baby, Kris planting a kiss on his cheek, plus another one in which he is laying on her lap, drinking milk from a baby bottle.

© Instagram

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to share their own congratulatory messages for Psalm, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Psalm," along with a red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "Psalm looks so much like Kim. He is simply beautiful," and: "Oh my goodness! He's the cutest! Happy Birthday Psalm!" as well as: "He definitely looks like his mama."

MORE: Rob Kardashian appears in unseen family photos as Kim, Khloé and mom Kris Jenner share birthday tributes

© Instagram

Kris' tribute comes just hours after the release of the first trailer for the fifth season of The Kardashians on Hulu, which included clips teasing a recent health scare she suffered from.

Though fans will have to wait until the May 23 premiere of the show, or subsequent episodes, to find out more, in the dramatic trailer, Kris is seen telling some of her family members that she recently had a "scan" done by her doctors before revealing: "They found a cyst and like a little tumor."