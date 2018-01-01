Pamela to walk down the aisle with Paris Hilton's former flame

1 OCTOBER 2007



Wedding bells will soon be sounding again for Pamela Anderson it seems, with the blonde bombshell finding romance with long-term friend Rick Salomon. The couple, who have known each other for 15 years, were granted a marriage licence in Las Vegas at the weekend, which means they can wed at any time over the next year.



Pammy has apparently been inseparable from 38-year-old Rick, the son of a Hollywood exec, since September, after they got together over a poker game. Rick - a former flame of Paris Hilton - has often been spotted supporting his girl backstage in Vegas, where the former Baywatch star has been assisting a magician.



If the latest entry on her website is anything to go by, the mum-of-two is clearly head over heels for her man and living life to the full: "I'm in love… My work is fun and creative... I'm having the best time in my life," she writes.



The nuptials would mark the third time down the aisle for both Pam and her beau. The 40-year-old beauty has two sons from her first marriage to Tommy Lee, and was wed briefly to Kid Rock last summer. Rick, meanwhile, has two daughters from his first marriage to a voice-over actress, and was briefly married to Charmed's Shannen Doherty in 2002.