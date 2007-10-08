hellomagazineWeb
The glamorous guest behind the mask would have been recognisable to beady-eyed EastEnders fans as the Square's former resident Patsy Palmer
Also among the guests was Soap's Sexiest Female of 2007 Kara Tointon
8 OCTOBER 2007
There was a thrill of anticipation outside an exclusive London hotel as revellers rolled up for a masked gala in aid of charity at the weekend.
The East End's finest, actresses Patsy Palmer and Kara Tointon, had made their way up West to the Waldorf Hilton and entered into the spirit of the evening by obscuring their faces as they arrived.
Resplendent in red and looking like a bird of paradise in a mask with peacock-style plumage, former Walford resident Patsy made a beeline for her Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton du Beke.
The twinkle-toed pair also rubbed shoulders with Emmerdale star Adele Silva, who was fresh from winning an army of fans on Hell's Kitchen.
Joining the soap favourites at the affair were the boys from Westlife, two of whom - Kian Egan and Shane Filan - were accompanied by their respective partners, Jodi Albert and Gillian Filan.
