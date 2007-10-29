Coleen scores a style hat-trick during Wayne's birthday week

29 OCTOBER 2007



After the recent revelation that she's one of the brainiest of the footballers' partners, Coleen McLoughlin is clearly keen to re-stake her claim to the title of 'most sophisticated', too.



During the various celebrations to mark fiancé Wayne Rooney's 22nd birthday the Liverpool lass, who has ten GCSEs, made sure she was stylishly turned out on each occasion.



When the England midfielder entertained close family at a Chinese restaurant last week, Coleen was spot-on with her choice of an abstract leopard print, smock-style dress for the informal family party. She finished off the look with a flattering new layered 'do.



Three days later at a karaoke evening in a trendy Manchester eaterie the 21-year-old, who's busy carving out a career as a TV presenter, went for maximum impact in a metallic gold number. This time her locks had been teased into soft waves reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett-Majors in her Seventies heyday.



Coleen is well aware of the power of a polished appearance, as she proved at a charity dinner on Sunday. She did her man proud in a midnight blue cocktail dress when they stepped out to the event organised by his club Manchester United.