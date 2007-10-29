hellomagazineWeb
The Liverpool lass made sure she had a different look for each occasion last week, starting with this casual chic affair at a family party for her man's special day
Coleen had clearly pulled out all the stops when she appeared on Wayne's arm at a charity soiree on Sunday
29 OCTOBER 2007
After the recent revelation that she's one of the brainiest of the footballers' partners, Coleen McLoughlin is clearly keen to re-stake her claim to the title of 'most sophisticated', too.
During the various celebrations to mark fiancé Wayne Rooney's 22nd birthday the Liverpool lass, who has ten GCSEs, made sure she was stylishly turned out on each occasion.
When the England midfielder entertained close family at a Chinese restaurant last week, Coleen was spot-on with her choice of an abstract leopard print, smock-style dress for the informal family party. She finished off the look with a flattering new layered 'do.
Three days later at a karaoke evening in a trendy Manchester eaterie the 21-year-old, who's busy carving out a career as a TV presenter, went for maximum impact in a metallic gold number. This time her locks had been teased into soft waves reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett-Majors in her Seventies heyday.
Coleen is well aware of the power of a polished appearance, as she proved at a charity dinner on Sunday. She did her man proud in a midnight blue cocktail dress when they stepped out to the event organised by his club Manchester United.
