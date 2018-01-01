Ulrika shares her baby joy exclusively with HELLO! magazine

30 OCTOBER 2007



TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson will soon be hearing the patter of tiny feet - for the fourth time. The 40-year-old has revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she is ten weeks pregnant with her first child by her American-born fiancé Brian Monet.



"This is a kind of dream come true for me," she says in the interview. "I never had my life planned out… but I dreamed of having lots of children at my feet, and rather cherished the idea of having a large family."



While the new arrival will be 39-year-old Brian's first child, he has already pitched in with helping care for Ulrika's brood after moving in with her. The former weather girl has a 13-year-old son, Cameron, from her five-year marriage to cameraman John Turnbull, daughter Bo, born seven years ago during a relationship with German hotel manager Marcus Kempen, and Martha, three, her daughter from her marriage to Lance Gerrard-Wright, whom she met on a reality TV show.



"I was shocked and overjoyed," says advertising executive Brian - who met Ulrika in her native Sweden two years ago - of the happy news.



