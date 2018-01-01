Ulrika shares her baby joy exclusively with HELLO! magazine

hellomagazineWeb
In this week's issue the 40-year old TV presenter opens her heart about her surprise pregnancy with new fiancé Brian Monet
30 OCTOBER 2007
TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson will soon be hearing the patter of tiny feet - for the fourth time. The 40-year-old has revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she is ten weeks pregnant with her first child by her American-born fiancé Brian Monet.
"This is a kind of dream come true for me," she says in the interview. "I never had my life planned out… but I dreamed of having lots of children at my feet, and rather cherished the idea of having a large family."
While the new arrival will be 39-year-old Brian's first child, he has already pitched in with helping care for Ulrika's brood after moving in with her. The former weather girl has a 13-year-old son, Cameron, from her five-year marriage to cameraman John Turnbull, daughter Bo, born seven years ago during a relationship with German hotel manager Marcus Kempen, and Martha, three, her daughter from her marriage to Lance Gerrard-Wright, whom she met on a reality TV show.
"I was shocked and overjoyed," says advertising executive Brian - who met Ulrika in her native Sweden two years ago - of the happy news.
For more details on Ulrika's surprise pregnancy and plans for her forthcoming wedding check out Issue 994 of HELLO! magazine, on sale now.
