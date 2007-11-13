Petra joins Wyclef on youth project visit in his native Haiti

Philanthropic hip-hop star Wyclef Jean had a beautiful companion in the shape of Czech model Petra Nemcova this week as they visited some of his youth projects in his native Haiti. James Blunt's former girlfriend, who knows all about supporting kids in need after setting up her own Happy Hearts charity following the 2004 Tsunami, helped inaugurate a restaurant project in Port-au-Prince.



Supported by Wyclef's charity group Yele Haiti, the eatery will employ 15 local women. The big-hearted duo also visited a local school in his former neighbourhood where the computer lab had been provided by the fund.



"If you want to change a country, unfortunately you're not going to be able to help eight million people at one time," said the 35-year-old Grammy winner. "But if you can get one or two or three and start to make that change, that will make the difference."



The Fugees singer, who was born in Haiti but moved to Brooklyn as a young boy, was named a roving ambassador by President Rene Preval back in January. During a lunch with businessmen and several foreign ambassadors, the UN envoy urged them to help: "We need all your money, we need all your support, but lets put it to programmes... that teach kids how to move the country forward."