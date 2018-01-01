Soccer ace Wayne sets his sights on academic achievement

Taking inspiration from his brainy fiancée Coleen McLoughlin, Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has apparently signed up for private English and maths tuition in a bid to take GCSEs in the subjects next year.



His ambition to become a premier league footballer apparently left him with little time to focus on his studies as a teenager. So now, according to reports, the 22-year-old has employed a private tutor to help him study for the exams to make up for lost time.



And his academically gifted fiancée Coleen, who left school with ten GCSEs, is not the only one said to be encouraging her sporty fiancé to brush up on key skills. Sir Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United, has been giving the England star tips on how to fill his time productively when he's not on the pitch.



"Fergie said he should do something constructive," said a source. "If all goes to plan he will sit his GCSEs next summer."