Glam grandmother Joan treats little Weston to lunch in London

28 NOVEMBER 2007



It's no secret she's one of the acting world's most sophisticated ladies. A lesser known fact, though, is that Joan Collins also relishes her role as a grandmother. The actress takes every opportunity she can to spend time with her three grandkids, and this week was no exception - as she treated her grandson Weston to lunch in a London restaurant.



The smiling four-year-old - the son of Joan's daughter Tara and her current partner Richard Skeates - was clearly enjoying spending some quality time with his glamorous grandmother as he held onto her hand tightly while grinning ear-to-ear.



The Dynasty star, who spends her summers with the whole of her family in her South of France home, looked every inch the screen legend as she stepped out with her grandson in large sunglasses and a chic winter outfit. In keeping with her glamorous image, the 74-year-old refuses to be called granny. Instead, her grandchildren call her Dodo.



"It's a family name," says Joan. "My brother Bill couldn't say Joanie when he was little and it came out sounding like Dodo. The name stuck. I like it."



The veteran actress has three grandchildren in total - Weston's big sister Miel, and his three-year-old cousin Ava Grace - and it is clear she dotes on all of them. "I have three gorgeous grandbabies," she says, before joking: "They are all total individuals, a great pleasure to be with and a great pleasure to give back to their parents when I get bored with them."