Justin Bieber's secret $16m golf course Coachella hideaway for wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has expanded his property portfolio to include a sun-soaked spot in the hottest California location sought after by every music fan.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker, 30, secretly splashed $16.6 million on a desert resort-like gated community in the Coachella Valley, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The quiet spot is said to be a hideaway from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, so perfect for two A-listers like Justin and his Rhode beauty business owner wife Hailey, 27.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have secretly bought a $16.6m mansion

The 'It' couple are said to have purchased the home as part of an under-the-radar off-market deal, buying the so-called Madison Club mansion as the most picture-perfect retreat. The property has never been listed on the open market having been built in 2009 and last sold in 2019 for $6.3 million.

The previous owner made a range of changes to the home, renovations which the Biebers will no-doubt get to enjoy. A new infinity swimming pool was installed and aerial views of the property reveal a sports court and a separate guest house where we can imagine Hailey and her pal Kendall Jenner hanging out.

© Instagram The happy couple have joined The Madison Club

Their bolthole also boasts AstroTurf lawns, a backyard fire pit, a four-car garage, and two separate motor courts with space to park over ten cars. Major brownie points are scored for security here also as the driveway is edged by impressive Italian cypresses.

The home is pretty incredible with 10,000 square feet of interior space. But the $16.6 million sale price isn't the expenditure the 'Ghost' singer will be charged. It has been reported that residents of the community pay more than $1,600 per month in Home Owners Association fees so they can get access to the wealth of on-site facilities on offer, including the use of a golf course.

© Instagram Justin enjoys a spot of golf

According to Robb Report, the 'Baby' singer will be one of many faces in The Madison Club. Also in the exclusive clique are 'Hello' singer Adele, Apple's Tim Cook, and Nike's Phil Knight.

© Getty Adele lives near Justin and Hailey

We are sure the 'Sorry' singer is already making good use of his new abode, namely last month when he made a surprise appearance in the crowd at Coachella before joining Tems and Wizkid onstage to sing their collaboration 'Essence'.

© Instagram Hailey wowed in a leather bomber at Coachella

Hailey was spotted looking as chic as ever in an oversized black bomber jacket, showing off her old-money bob and acid-green manicure.

The dynamic duo already owns a wealth of properties. In 2020 Hailey and Justin purchased a $25.8 million mansion in Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community.

© YouTube Hailey's kitchen is gorgeous

The property is reported to cover 11,000 square feet and offers seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Also featured is a movie theater, a home gym, and a library that opens up to a garden, as well as a koi pond, and a full-size tennis court.

© Instagram Check out Hailey's luxe walk-in shower

Hailey has been known to film cooking videos for her YouTube channel in her gorgeous marble kitchen with black cabinetry and showed off her hotel-level walk-in shower on her Instagram.