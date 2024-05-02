Halle Berry turns heads as she screams 'I'm in menopause!' on steps of US Capitol

Halle Berry brought a sparkle of Hollywood to the U.S. Capitol this Thursday, standing alongside a group of bipartisan senators to champion a cause close to her heart: advancing research and education about menopause.

The distinguished actress, at 57, openly shared her personal experiences with the natural biological process, emphasizing the need to destigmatize this significant phase in a woman's life.

"I'm in menopause, OK?" Halle declared boldly. "The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can't even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey."

The legislation in question, known as the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women's Health Act, seeks substantial federal investment—$275 million, to be precise—in menopause-related initiatives.

This funding would support hormone therapy treatments, which are crucial for managing symptoms like hot flashes, and boost clinical trials and research efforts.

Having once received a misdiagnosis of Herpes, Halle later discovered her symptoms were due to perimenopause, the precursor to menopause marked by significant drops in estrogen levels.

This personal journey underscored for her the urgent need for better healthcare guidance and public understanding.

The proposed bill would allocate $125 million specifically towards these crucial clinical trials and research, with the remaining funds earmarked for improving diagnosis, detection, and treatment of menopause, as well as enhancing public awareness.

"Menopause is not a bad word, it's not something to be ashamed of, and it's not something Congress or the federal government should ignore," Senator Patty Murray emphasized.

Support for the bill spans the political spectrum, with seventeen female senators—three Republicans, thirteen Democrats, and one independent—backing the initiative.

Halle Berry talks about Menopause

Their collective voice on Thursday aimed to ease the dialogue surrounding menopause, making it a less taboo topic.

Halle is not alone in her advocacy; she joins a cadre of middle-aged female celebrities who have spoken candidly about their menopausal experiences.

Drew Barrymore has invested in Evernow, a telemedicine company focusing on menopause, while Judy Greer founded Wile, a supplement company, and Naomi Watts started Stripes, which offers a range of menopause products.

Amidst this growing awareness, President Joe Biden last year announced a new federal program aimed at bolstering research into women's health, with a particular focus on menopause.

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, the director of the National Institutes of Health, highlighted the glaring gap in women's health research, especially concerning older women.

While the bill enjoys rare bipartisan support, its future remains uncertain in the current polarized political atmosphere, especially with the presidential election looming.

Despite the historical male dominance in Congress, Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed optimism about garnering the necessary support, stressing the critical need for adequate funding.

"If men went through menopause, we would have adequately and appropriately funded the research (into) menopause decades and decades ago," Murkowski noted.

