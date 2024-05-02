Sofia Vergara reveals hopes of becoming a grandmother as she gets candid on not wanting more kids

Sofia Vergara is open about the fact that she doesn't want more kids – including that it contributed to the end of her marriage to Joe Manganiello – and she is just as open about that what she does want is grandchildren.

The Modern Family alum, 51, was just shy of 20 years old when she welcomed her son Manolo González Vergara, now 32, with her ex-husband Joe González, who was her high school sweetheart.

Appearing on People's The Beautiful Issue, the Griselda actress got candid about her hopes for her family, both in terms of not having kids and having grandkids.

"I think I'll be a fun grandmother," or rather, "abuela," she said, in a very mom-esque hint to her son.

She then shared: "I already kind of like what he does with me. Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. I used to drop him at my mom's house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while."

Further speaking about motherhood and how it changed her, especially having become a mother at such a young age, Sofia reflected: "I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother."

Still, asked what she loves most about it, she gushed: "Everything. It's an experience that's unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."

Touching on what her relationship with Manolo looks like now, she noted: "It is great that I had him young, because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32," adding: "I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened."

She maintained: "So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

Lastly, addressing her wishes of not having any more children, she said: "There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

She added: "I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

