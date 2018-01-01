'Shocked' Christopher crowned king of 'I'm A Celeb' jungle

3 DECEMBER 2007



This year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ended with champagne and tears of joy on Saturday night as flamboyant panto comic Christopher Biggins was crowned king of the jungle.



"I'm really, really shocked," the delighted 58-year-old told presenters Ant and Dec. "Thank you Great Britain for voting for me. I've had unbelievable fun." Christopher is the seventh celeb to win the show since it launched in 2002.



Former Busted star Matt Willis, who won last year's series and has been on presenting duties with a behind-the-scenes sister show on ITV2, handed over the jungle crown to the emotional stage star. "I’ve made the most fabulous friends and had a wonderful time," he said.



The runners-up were outspoken model Janice Dickinson and former Five singer Jason 'J' Brown, who took third place.



Meanwhile, the blossoming romance between former-Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews and actor Marc Bannerman seems to have heated up even further since their exit from the camp. "I’ve found a soulmate," said Cerys. "And because I’m a hopeless romantic I want to be with him forever. We’re going to take things slowly but I’ve a really amazing feeling about us."



And the former EastEnders star feels the same apparently, revealing: "I hope we have children together. Love can come from any experience in your life. When it hits you, what can you do? She is sweet, caring and considerate. She sings like an angel and is a very special person to me."



"I just want it to be homely, to get to know each other away from the cameras," added Cerys.