King of the jungle joins in the fun at British Comedy awards

6 DECEMBER 2007



Panto dame Christopher Biggins continues to be the toast of the London social scene following his triumph in the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity...". He joined a host of famous faces including Gillian Anderson, Philip Glenister and Twiggy at the British Comedy Awards, where he certainly attracted attention. Flamboyant as ever, the Lancashire star opted to wear a colourful kilt complete with fluffy pink sporran for the outing.



The previous evening he'd caused a stir at celebrity eatery The Ivy, where diners usually make a point of ignoring the stream of A-listers and heads of state. But when Christopher walked in with Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson he received a standing ovation, with fellow diners clapping and cheering.



"Some people even started throwing the red roses from the place-settings at him. The whole thing was extraordinary" said one witness quoted in the Daily Telegraph.



This year's Comedy Awards, which were presented by Jonathan Ross, honoured Stephen Fry with a lifetime achievement gong, while Liz Smith, 85, took home the best comedy award for her role as Nana in The Royle Family.



The biggest winners of the night were the duo behind BBC3 romantic comedy Gavin & Stacey which picked up three awards. Ruth Smith and James Corden scooped the best female and male newcomer titles, as well as best new British TV comedy.



The talented pair, who met on the set of ITV1’s Fat Friends, wrote the sitcom together about a regular guy from Essex who meets a regular girl from Barry Island, South Wales. Never Mind The Buzzcocks was named best comedy entertainment programme while David Mitchell, who plays geeky Mark Corrigan in Peep Show, was crowned best comedy actor.