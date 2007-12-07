Jane sells her beloved manor house after neighbour protests

Jane Seymour has sold the property which she once said she loved "more than anything in the world". The Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star bought St Catherine's Court near Bath in 1984 after falling in love with the Elizabethan property while filming there.



But her ongoing battle with neighbours, who complained about noise problems and late night parties at the property, may have contributed to her decision to part with it.



She originally paid £350,000 for the 13-bedroom manor house and has reportedly received an offer of £10 million from a Russian businessman. But her estate manager declined to discuss details of the buyer.



"I have spent a fortune on it," she said of the property in a past interview, "and in my spare time I grab my family, my friends and we all go there and we enjoy quintessential England".



The 56-year-old actress only lived at the 15-acre estate for around three months of the year, renting it out for the rest of the time for private parties and corporate events – a move which provoked a less than enthusiastic response from some of the property's neighbours.