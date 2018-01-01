Schumacher puts his world class racing skills to use on taxi ride

13 DECEMBER 2007



While many taxi drivers love to tell of the famous passengers who've ridden in their cab, not many can recount a story which features a star racing driver actually getting behind the wheel of their vehicle.



Not so for German taxi driver Tuncer Yilmaz, who found himself in exactly this position after picking up Michael Schumacher. The seven-time Formula One champion asked if he could drive as he and his family were running late for a flight.



"I found myself a passenger, which was strange enough, but having 'Schumi' behind the wheel was incredible," reveals Tuncer. "He drove at full throttle around the corners and overtook in some unbelievable places."



The track-worthy performance – which ended with Michael giving the cabbie a 100 euro tip - took place in the Bavarian town of Cobvurg. The 38-year-old track ace had flown in with his wife Corinna and their children, Gina-Maria, ten and eight-year-old Mick, to pick up a pedigree puppy.