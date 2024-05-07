Peter Andre shares adorable video of newborn baby daughter after unveiling sweet name

Peter Andre is currently on cloud nine following the arrival of his baby daughter Arabella.

And on Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer delighted fans with a precious video of himself bonding with Arabella during a morning walk. In the clip, which was shared to Instagram, Peter, 51, could be seen carrying his precious cargo in a dove grey baby carrier. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Peter Andre melts hearts with adorable video of newborn daughter

While Arabella's face was largely hidden from view, the tiny tot's dark brown hair was on full display, peeping above the baby carrier.

For the outing, doting dad Peter dressed down in a sunshine yellow jumper and a sky blue baseball cap. Addressing his followers, he said: "I have just realised that my daughter here is a true Aussie, because she's sleeping on the Australian time zone. At night here when it's morning in Australia, she's wide awake."

© Shutterstock Peter and Emily Andre tied the knot in 2015

He continued: "And in the morning here, which is nighttime in Australia, she's asleep. She is 100% an Aussie."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower gushed: "What a great dad you are, Arabella has beautiful dark hair", while a second chimed in: "Awh what a gorgeous girl! She looks so snug", and a third added: "Love this, she is such a cutie."

Peter and Emily welcomed their latest family addition on 2 April. At the time of their baby's arrival, Peter announced on Instagram: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

The couple initially struggled to find a moniker for their newborn, sharing their naming dilemmas on social media. Whilst Peter and Emily appeared to toy with a handful of traditional names such as Olivia and Charlotte, the duo finally settled on Arabella Rose Andréa.

Announcing the news on Instagram, NHS doctor Emily shared:"It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we've finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa. Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

© Instagram The doctor welcomed baby Arabella on 2 April

Peter, meanwhile, expressed his joy writing: "I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her… And you of course."

Lovebirds Peter and Emily, who tied the knot in 2015, are also proud parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while pop star Peter also shares son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price.