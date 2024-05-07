Shania Twain rocks Taylor Swift merch as she shows off major hair transformation

Shania Twain is a Swiftie as well! The country superstar gave fans a sneak peek into her Las Vegas residency which has recently moved venues, and was wearing a The Tortured Poets Department sweat suit, with the initials TTPD embroidered on the pant leg and across the chest of the sweater.

TTPD is Taylor's 11th studio album and was released on April 19.

"We’re officially moved in and ready to party!! Counting down the days until you join us for Come On Over - All The Hits opening night!!" Shania captioned the post on May 6, which featured the backing dancers and Shania posing in front of her band's drum kit.

Shania Twain poses with her dancers for the Come On Over show

Shania wore oversized sunglasses and her hair tied back in a loose bun, but a later post on May 7 revealed a major hair transformation, as she shared an outtake from a recent photoshoot that saw her rock bright pink hair.

"I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having," Shania wrote alongside the post, revealing that while in Vegas fans can "expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!"

© Instagram Shania Twain with pink hair

It's not the first time Shania has experimented with her hair color, as she wore a bold red wig at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and most recently wowed fans with bright blonde locks for an appearance on American Idol.

In the interview for Haute Living, Shania opened up about the reasons behind her adventurous hair choices, admitting that it was the discovery of her first grey hairs that encouraged her to experiment with new colors.

© Amy Sussman Shania with red hair

"It's funny - the reason that I even experimented with the pink was because I'm going grey," she explained. "And now I'm thinking that when I'm entirely grey, maybe I should just dye my hair at that point and rock the pink."

"It makes me feel youthful," she noted. "I don't need to look younger in my own mind. It's not a goal of mine, but I do like to feel refreshed, and the pink hair does that. It's awesome."

The return of the Come On Over residency will kick off later in May and run through December 2024.