Kelly Rizzo praises 'understanding' new beau Breckin Meyer in heartwarming update

Kelly Rizzo has a very special someone's very special day to celebrate.

The Comfort Food podcast host recently found love again with actor Breckin Meyer, just over two years after her late husband Bob Saget's untimely passing in January of 2022 aged 65 after suffering from blunt force trauma in a Florida hotel room shortly after a comedy show.

She previously made their budding romance official with their red carpet debut back in February, and now she's made things Instagram official with a heartwarming tribute.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Clueless star marked his milestone 50th trip around the sun, and Kelly took to Instagram to celebrate it.

She shared a recent selfie of the two together at the F1 race in Miami this past weekend, posing in a fitting checkered tank-top with the race course behind them.

In her caption, Kelly wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful," concluding with: "You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today!"

© Instagram Kelly shared a pic of their recent getaway to Miami for F1

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the sweet Instagram "hard launch," with one writing: "Oh it's Instagram offish!!!" as others followed suit with: "Awww HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Breckin!!" and: "Happy birthday!!!!! Love seeing you both so happy," as well as: "Happy Birthday to the man who has made you smile again. So happy you are finding the joy in love again."

After Kelly and Breckin revealed their romance to the public at Steven Tyler's annual Grammy Awards viewing in February, she later took to TikTok to respond to some comments about her having moved on "too fast."

© Getty The two were recently spotted having an emotional moment in Los Angeles

"Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," she said, adding: "At some point when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty, you feel shame, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely, and so you want to do it."

She also noted that though she had the full support of her friends and family, and that of Bob's, it still felt "weird," and emphasized: "You still need to feel okay with it and peace with it in your heart. And I didn't personally get to that point until well after a year after Bob had passed."

© Getty Kelly and Breckin made their red carpet debut in February

"The point is that whatever feels right to you, because you know how important your loved one was in your life. And as long as you are honoring that and honoring them and being true to your feelings, and you know that you're also having the love and support and trust from your spouse's loved ones and friends, then you can't be doing it wrong."

She shared a similar sentiment with E! News when she hit the red carpet with Breckin for the first time, and admitted it "took a while" but that she eventually got "to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think [Bob] would be happy with it.'"