hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The most well-connected dame in showbiz celebrates with a host of high-profile buddies, including Christopher Biggins
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Cilla's date for the evening was wealthy football boss John Madejski
Photo: © Rex
Shirley was on sparkling form, leading guests in singing Happy Birthday
Photo: © Rex
17 DECEMBER 2007
When the UK entertainment scene's biggest divas make up your inner circle it stands to reason that milestone birthdays are no-expense-spared celebration.
So unsurprisingly Dame Shirley Bassey's star-studded belated 70th - she actually turned 70 on January 8 this year - at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire was a lavish affair. The scarlet-themed bash, thrown by the posh stately home hotel in the singer's honour, reportedly cost ₤500,000.
At the birthday dinner pals like Joan Collins and Cilla Black dined on Scottish lobster, langoustine, foie gras and Beluga caviar. Though with her fingers lovingly interwined with those of her beau, Reading FC boss John Madejski, the former Blind Date presenter seemed as focused on him as she did on the sumptuous fare.
And being the birthday girl didn't mean the Diamonds Are Forever singer had a night off from performing. Dressed in a close-fitting satin sheath the Welsh wonder led guests in a rendition of Happy Birthday before cutting a tiered, pillar-box coloured cake.
Among those also tucking in were I'm A Celeb winner Christopher Biggins, TV host Bruce Forsyth, actress Honor Blackman and Countess Spencer.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.