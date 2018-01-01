hellomagazineWeb
The titans of cuisine – who ventured into the woods to shoot a pre-programme promo together - have teamed up to front a season of shows centred around food issues. A hilarious, tongue-in-cheek taster to promote the series takes the boys from mutually complimentary unity...
...to mock disention and discord. The programmes, which include a closer look at intensive chicken farming and an interactive cookery experiment, aim to raise awareness and stir up debate about healthy eating
20 DECEMBER 2007
They're arguably the most influential culinary forces on TV, with millions buying their books and following their advice to the letter. Who better then than Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to front a season of programming centred around food issues.
The trio of small screen super chefs - who were sent out into the woods to perform team building exercises while they shot the trailer for the series - have joined forces to feature in Channel 4's Big Food Fight. Due to begin in January, the shows aim to raise awareness and stir up debate about healthy eating.
Naked Chef Jamie is set to show viewers where the food that ends up on their plate really comes from in Jamie's Fowl Dinners. River Cottage resident Hugh, meanwhile, explores the hidden side of intensive chicken farming in Hugh's Chicken Run. And tempestuous Scot Gordon invites audiences to partake in an experiment in mass interactive cooking in Gordon Ramsay Cookalong Live.
For a pre-programme taster of a bonding session between the three colourful culinary personalities click here to see the video
