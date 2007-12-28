Leon drives mum to tears as he turns celebrity Santa

They have fame and fortune, yet even celebrities feel the thrill of getting – and giving – that special Christmas present.



This was certainly the case in X Factor winner Leon Jackson's home this year. After scoring the coveted Christmas number one spot with his debut single When You Believe, the generous singer surprised his beloved mum Wendy with a new Mini Cooper.



Just minutes after scooping the top prize of a £1 million recording contract on the hit ITV1 show, the young Scot revealed how he'd love to spend some of the money his 40-year-old mum. "It would be the ultimate thing for me, a way of giving something back," he said.



The big-hearted singer covered the car in giant bows and parked it close to the family’s West Lothian home. "He wrapped the key in a jewellery box," revealed a friend. "When (his mum) saw the Mini covered in bows, she burst out crying. She has always wanted one. It was a dream come true."



Also getting a new set of wheels for Christmas was comedian Rowan Atkinson, who bought himself a new, £110,000, limited edition Aeromax. The Mr Bean actor is now among just a handful of people who own one of the fastest cars in the world.



Not all celebs expect extravagant gifts, however. Babyshambles rocker Pete Doherty knew exactly what to put on his wish list this year - luxury skincare products.



"I now do the skincare thing every day," revealed the image-conscious 28-year-old. "I have a night cream, too, as I hate the dark circles under my eyes."



And friends of Coldplay singer Chris Martin will have pristine houses in 2008 if the singer has anything to do with it. Gwyneth's husband was spotted leaving a London store before Christmas with several vacuum cleaners.



"Some of them are gifts and one's for me," he told onlookers. "I love to do the housework. I don’t really see the point of getting someone else to do all your day-to-day chores."