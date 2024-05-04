Jewel makes surprising comment about finding love weeks after breaking silence on Kevin Costner romance

Kevin Costner appears to be incredibly happy with rumored girlfriend Jewel, 49, who has spoken about finding true love in her life - but the comments might surprise fans who were expecting her to talk more about their relationship.

When asked about her relationship with the Yellowstone actor, the singer-songwriter explained that her present happiness isn't down to a man. "I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's."

© Duane Prokop Jewel is a singer-songwriter

She added: "I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one," refusing to answer questions about the actor and instead stating that she's "just happy".

In fact, Jewel is the happiest she's ever been, as she told People: "I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life. The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old."

Jewel's comments - directly referring to Kevin, come just weeks after Elle asked her about their relationship, to which she simply replied: "He's a great person", adding with a blush: "The public fascination is intense for sure."

© Instagram Jewel and Kevin were first spotted together in December 2023

While the singer-songwriter didn't clarify their relationship status either way, it's clear that she's grown close to the Oscar winner.

The duo were first linked in December 2023 – seven months after Kevin split from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. They reportedly attended a charity event at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

© Paramount Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

The couple were pictured looking close as they attended a fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was founded by Jewel. Following the event, the 49-year-old shared a montage video of photos from the trip, soundtracked by her own song "Absence Of Fear", which included a photo of Kevin standing with Jewel and a few other people, all wearing white.

Jewel captioned the photo: "A little late posting", continuing: "Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids."

"Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son", she said.

She continued: "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"