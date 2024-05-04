Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's friendship with Tom Cruise and how it got stronger after Katie Holmes divorce
Inside Victoria and David Beckham's long-term friendship with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise

The Top Gun actor forged a close friendship with power couple David and Victoria in the early 2000s

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham threw an opulent birthday bash recently to celebrate her 50th. While the occasion, held at private members club Oswalds, was very much a family affair, 'Posh Spice' also invited a fleet of starry A-list guests.

Among those hot-footing it to the exclusive jaunt were Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiance Jason Statham, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and singer Marc Anthony, who had flown in from Miami with his new wife Nadia.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

But there was one guest who made a surprising appearance at the celebratory bash - enter Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. And according to MailOnline, the Tropic Thunder actor, 61, floored fans with an impressive 'breakdance' routine after dinner which culminated in the splits. While Tom's attendance may have come as a surprise to many, he has actually known the Beckhams for 20 years.

Take a look inside Victoria and David's friendship with Tom below…

Their friendship crystallised back in 2007 when lovebirds David and Victoria moved across the pond to Los Angeles as part of the former professional footballer's transfer to LA Galaxy. And prior to making the big move, David divulged that he'd spoken to Tom, asking for his advice.

"I was on the phone to him for about an hour last night and the night before," David said when addressing his new club by video-link from Madrid in January 2007. "I asked for his advice because he's a very wise man and a very good friend of mine. He couldn't speak any higher about LA. It's a big help to us to have friends in LA when we arrive."

men clapping at football match © Getty Images
David and Tom at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England

During their time in the US, Tom and his then-wife Katie Holmes forged a friendship with the quartet regularly stepping out together in public. Meanwhile, Tom, who is an ardent football fan, was spotted at several of David's matches. 

While David hasn't spoken at length about his friendship with Tom, he did mention him in his Netflix BECKHAM documentary. Sharing a rare glimpse inside their bond, he said: "The funny thing was that I was friends with Tom Cruise. I remember Tom turned around and said, 'Will and I are going to throw you a party.' I was like 'Will?' And he said 'Will Smith'."

David Beckham of Real Madrid celebrates after the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid and Olympic Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on September 16, 2003 in Madrid, Spain.© Getty Images
David transferred to LA Galaxy in 2007

The party in question was a lavish welcome bash held to mark the Beckhams' arrival in Los Angeles following David's transfer from Real Madrid. It took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA, with Tom reportedly taking to the dance floor to recreate the choreography from his 1983 film Risky Business.

Other guests in attendance included Jim Carrey, Matthew Perry, Rihanna, Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker, Serena Williams and Kerry Washington.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise during War of the Worlds New York City Premiere© Getty Images
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise befriended David and Victoria when they moved across the pond

Recalling the party, David's close friend David Gardner said: "It was like being in Madame Tussauds, everywhere you looked there was a famous person." 

He added: "The next minute the piano starts going and Stevie Wonder startings singing him happy birthday. And I was like '[expletive] this, he's gone, we've lost him.'" 

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at the 2008 Met Gala © Getty Images
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at the 2008 Met Gala

Beyond this, Tom, Katie, David and Victoria also made glittering group appearances at the 2008 Met Gala and at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2012.

2012 nonetheless heralded a shift in the quartet's close friendship in the sense that it also marked the year of Tom and Katie's divorce after five years of marriage. Following their split, the Beckhams appeared to deepen their bond with Tom and were pictured with the film star at several sporting events.

Athlete David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Football star David and fashion mogul Victoria have maintained their friendship with Tom

In May 2013, David and Tom watched a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center, while in July 2021, Tom could be seen clapping alongside David at the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. 

And judging from his latest appearance at VB's lavish bash, it seems that power couple David and Victoria have continued to rekindle their friendship with Tom. 

