Pamela and Avril to lead year-end celebrations in Vegas

The curvaceous beauty is just one of a host of famous faces helping revellers see in the New Year in Las Vegas. Fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne is also hosting a bash in the desert city, as are the Backstreet Boys and Pam's ex-husband Kid Rock
The American casino town is famous for its end of year festivities, which include performances by big name acts and extravagant fireworks at midnight
Also seeing in 2008 in Las Vegas' spectacular style are Paris and Nicky Hilton, and Mariah Carey
31 DECEMBER 2007
Two of Canada's hottest exports are set to help revellers see in the New Year on Monday night, with Pamela Anderson and Avril Lavigne both hosting glittering year end bashes in Las Vegas. The curvaceous former Baywatch star, who has been working as a magician's assistant in the city this year, is hosting a glitzy bash at the world-famous Caesar's Palace.
Her hostessing duties may mark the 40-year-old's last appearance in Sin City for a while as she's recently revealed she is ready to concentrate her energies into her personal life. "Committing to years in Vegas is not going to work for my family," said the mum-of-two, adding: "I'm going to work on my dream now and stay home!".
Fellow Canadian Avril - who spent a quiet Christmas relaxing with rocker husband Deryck Whibley - is also set to see in 2008 in style, with a party at Planet Hollywood. The 23-year-old will be leading a champagne toast after helping party goers count down to midnight at another venue, where crunk star Lil' Jon will be provide music.
Other celebs hosting parties in the Nevada resort include diva Mariah Carey, who will be bringing her own brand of glamour to festivities at the Venetian hotel, and the Backstreet Boys, who are taking the reins at Hard Rock. Meanwhile, socialite sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton will be doing their bit to add sparkle to the year-end bash at Egyptian-themed hotel The Luxor.
