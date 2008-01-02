Billie Piper becomes Mrs Fox in intimate West Sussex wedding

2 JANUARY 2008

As they recall cherished memories of their New Year's Eve wedding day Billie Piper and Laurence Fox will remember a traditional, distinctly unshowy affair.



At the quiet family ceremony in the West Sussex countryside the popular young starlet - who's normally a fan of casual dressing - looked stunning in a formal, low-cut ivory gown.



The 25-year-old bride arrived five minutes early for the service on the arm of her emotional father, Paul. In her hands was a posy of pink flowers, the colours of which were reflected in the floral arrangements inside St Mary's Church in the village of Easebourne, half a mile from the £750,000 home she shares with Laurence.



Her 29-year-old groom walked from the local pub to the chapel flanked by a group of friends and ushers, telling waiting reporters he felt "very good".



Aside from the media presence, the only clue that was Billie was marrying into a theatrical dynasty came from the cast list of family members and actors present.



Witnessing the couple's vows were Laurence's cousin, Silent Witness actress Emilia, and his father and uncle, James and Edward, both respected thesps.



The bridal party also included the Dr Who actress' ex-husband Chris Evans and his new wife Natasha. Billie's former co-star, Timelord David Tennant, was also among the congregation having received a huge cheer from the public when he turned up in a flamboyant purple suit.