Twinkle-toed Alesha in the pink at circus spectacular

On a night out in London, the dance champ chose a rose-hued gown, which reflected her current optimistic outlook after winning the Strictly title
At the Cirque du Soleil premiere the pop beauty was joined by Claire Sweeney, who had chosen a red version of a Roland Mouret number which made headlines when worn by Victoria Beckham
9 JANUARY 2008
Dressed to thrill for a night on the town, Alesha Dixon showed she's taking a rose-tinted approach to life at the moment.
The Strictly champ positively glowed as she stepped out in a fabulous cerise frock fringed with playful disc detailing at the neckline on Tuesday.
Alesha - who's said waltzing off with the dance title put a smile back on her face after the end of her marriage - made the limelight-stealing appearance at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's new spectacle Varekai .
And her 'La Vie En Rose' theme seemed to be the way to go for the evening. Hotel Babylon actress Emma Pierson looked pretty in a ruffle detail red shirt. As did songbird Katie Melua in a jaunty pillar-box coloured beret and matching top.
Meanwhile Claire Sweeney went Posh for the occasion. The Chicago actress opted for a scarlet version of the striking Roland Mouret dress worn by Victoria Beckham to accompany husband David on his first day at work with the LA Galaxy team last year.