The real reason Kim Kardashian made a swift exit after Met Gala

In an evening that left the fashion world abuzz, Kim Kardashian made a breathtaking appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

But unlike her peers, who delved into the night's glamorous afterparties, the 43-year-old business mogul and reality TV star, had different plans.

Shortly after her stunning red carpet moment, she was on her private jet, bound for Hamburg, Germany, to attend the 2024 OMR Festival as a guest speaker.

The OMR Festival, a premier event scheduled for May 7 and 8, is a haven for digital professionals and entrepreneurs.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Kim Kardashian wore a breathtakingly slim waist encased in a shimmering silver corset by Maison Margiela

It offers a rich mix of inspiration, information, and networking opportunities, featuring international speakers, masterclasses, a trade fair, side events, and guided tours.

This year, Kim shared the stage with other luminaries in the digital world, including music producer Rick Rubin, tech journalist Kara Swisher, and author-podcaster Tim Ferriss.

During her engagement on Tuesday, Kim opened up about her whirlwind schedule. "I went from [the Met Gala] to the plane," she shared with the audience.

"Slept on the plane and here I am." This swift transition from a fashion extravaganza to a professional conference highlights Kim's dedication to her business commitments, even when they follow one of the most significant nights in fashion.

© Getty Kim hopped on a plane to Germany to attend the 2024 OMR Festival as a guest speaker

Kim also expressed relief at skipping the post-Met festivities, a decision that aligns with her current lifestyle preferences. "It was really good to not go to all the after parties. It’s not really my thing to go out so it was the perfect excuse because I really wanted to come here," she explained when Kara joined her onstage.

Beyond her appearance, Kim delved into how the Met Gala has morphed into a significant business opportunity for her over the years.

© Getty Kim skipped the Met Gala after parties for another event

"It's an event that you really aspire to get invited to," she said. Known for her deep interest in fashion and beauty, Kim has always viewed the Gala not just as a social event but as a platform for making meaningful connections that lead to business ideas and collaborations.

"I think it didn't start off with that intent. I was just happy to be invited and among so many people I loved and respected and as you become friendly with those people and opportunities come about the nature of it could change," she reflected.

© Gilbert Flores Kim Kardashian wore a stunning John Galiano dress

At this year’s Gala, Kim once again turned heads with her choice of attire—a sheer Margiela by John Galliano dress adorned with a lace train featuring delicate leaves and floral accents, that accentuated her tiny waist.

The centerpiece of her ensemble, a silver corset that sculpted her figure dramatically, sparked both admiration and debate. To complement her look, Kim wrapped herself in a simple gray shawl, adding a touch of nonchalance to the intricate outfit.

Kim explained her ensemble to Vogue with a whimsical back story: "It represents the wildest night of my life in a garden where I just ran out, grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on, and had to get to work. And my hair's all messed up."