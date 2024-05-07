Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava gets fans talking with edgy appearance in new photo

When Ava Phillippe posts on social media, the comments normally always reference just how similar she looks to her mother and father Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. But on Tuesday, Ava's comments section referenced to very different icons – Edward Scissorhands and Freddie Krueger, as Ava posted an unusual looking picture.

"Thinking I should take up piano…:" she captioned the post that saw her posting in front of a canvas mirror that extended her hands into an abnormal length.

"Edward Scissorhands!!" commented one follower as another jokingly called her "Ava Krueger!"

"Or guiding airplanes into the gate…" quipped another fan.

© Instagram Ava Philippe posts an edgy new picture

The picture squashed the middle of the picture so Ava appeared to have no neck, although it lengthened her torso and legs, and the three middle fingers on her left hand.

Ava, 24, is the eldest daughter of Oscar-winning actress Reese, 48; Reese welcomed Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan. They married in 1999 after meeting on the set of Cruel Intentions, and split in 2008. Reese is also mom to son Tennessee, 11, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

© Getty Images Reese and Ava are incredibly close

Ava was a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, but has grown her own online following in recent years and has attended several fashion events, including jewelry house Tiffany & Co's annual jewelry curation, Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate.

Her visibility, however, has put her in the firing line for criticism from online trolls commenting on and speculating over her body and weight, and Ava put her foot down in late April, clapping back at the impossible standards women are held to by others.

© TikTok Still from a video shared by Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe on TikTok, clapping back at online trolls commenting on her weight

Ava took to TikTok and shared a video of her in the bathroom, set to No Doubt's classic song 'Just a Girl,' which first featured the text: "NBD [no big deal] but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online…"

"I saw two different strangers commenting on my body," it continued, and detailed the comments: "The first said I should get Ozempic because I'm too fat…" and: "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

© Getty Reese with her daughter Ava and eldest son Deacon

As Ava appeared on screen, messily drawing bright red lipstick on her lips and across her cheek, the text continued: "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (and it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)" and declared: "It's such bull [expletive]."

She then reminded fans: "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measurements."