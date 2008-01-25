J Lo becomes Aladdin's gal for stunning Disney shoot

Jennifer and Marc are transformed into Aladdin and his love Jasmine, gliding through the twilight over a desert landscape on a magic carpet

Photo: © Disney

Whoopi Goldberg takes on the persona of the mischievous genie of the lamp, and is clearly up to no good

Photo: © Disney

Gisele depicts Wendy in a scene from Peter Pan also featuring Mikhail Baryshnikov

Photo: © Disney

Jessica Biel poses as native American princess Pocahontas

Photo: © Disney