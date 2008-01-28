Attending the high society event with his French partner Jeanne Marine, the former Boomtown Rat-turned-humanitarian activist was wearing an impressive collection of honours, including the honorary knighthood he received from the Queen
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Bob was clearly enjoying his Viennese outing, pausing at one point to capture the atmosphere of the unique occasion on film
Photo: © Rex
28 JANUARY 2008
He's best known for his casual, tousle-haired approach to sartorial style, but Sir Bob Geldof showed he can spruce up with the best of them this week as he attended the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's Ball with his French partner Jeanne Marine.
And adding extra impact to the 56-year-old's traditional white tie and tails outfit was his impressive medal collection. It includes the chest badge and medallion the singer-turned-humanitarian received from the Queen when he was presented with an honorary knighthood in 1986.
His dapper appearance wasn't the only thing earning Bob a lion's share of attention at the annual gala in the Austrian capital's opulent Musikverein concert hall. The Live Aid organiser also impressed onlookers with his nimble footwork as he waltzed 37-year-old Jeanne around the dance-floor.
The French actress - who is stepmother to the musician's three children: Fifi, 24; Peaches, 18; Pixie, 17; and their half-sister 11-year-old Tiger Lily – had also risen to the occasion, donning an off-the-shoulder gown in pale pink satin and a tiara for the high society outing.