Jayne Torvill putting her nerves on ice to perform solo

3 FEBRUARY 2008

One of the most famous partnerships in sport will be temporarily split up on Sunday when ice queen Jayne Torvill skates professionally without partner Christopher Dean for the first time in 35 years.



Britain's Olympic-winning duo can currently be seen on ITV1's hit show Dancing On Ice. The dazzling duo open the show each week with a new routine as well as mentoring the celebs taking part.



This Sunday, however, former police officer Christopher will be watching his partner take to the ice by herself as he recovers from keyhole surgery on his knee.



"It'll be odd for me to see Jayne skate on her own – I'll be itching to get out there on the ice with her," says the 49-year-old skating champ.



Jayne, 50, who scooped the gold with Christopher at the 1984 Winter Olympics, has revealed she's a little nervous about her first solo outing in a long time.



"I've skated with Chris since I was 15 and he's always there to give my hand a little squeeze before we start a performance," she reveals. "But Chris has choreographed my routine and I swear he's given me one that's harder than ever."



And Chris had some words of reassurance for his many fans. "The injury's in no way career-threatening," he says. "I'll be back in my skates soon."