New mums Nicole and Christina show enviable post-baby figures

10 FEBRUARY 2008

They had their first-born babies within hours of each other and now new mums Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera have shown off their post-baby figures at the opening of a new art gallery.



Nicole – who had her daughter Harlow in January – looked gorgeous in a cream dress that showed of her enviable curvaceous figure. Keen-eyed fans also noticed the 26-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie was wearing a pendant engraved with the letter H, perhaps as a tribute to her new baby daughter.



Meanwhile, Christina, accompanied by her husband – and new dad – Jordan Bratman, was stunning in an electric-blue gown with leopard print heels. Like Nicole, the Dirrty singer has shed her post-pregnancy weight while retaining her fantastic figure.



The new mums were not the only celebrities in attendance for the opening of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum in Los Angeles. In town were Tom Cruise and wife Katie Holmes, who perfected her new look with a sophisticated swept-back hairstyle and a stylish scarf elegantly tied round her neck.



Also with their wives at the star-studded event were legendary actors Dustin Hoffman and Don Johnson.