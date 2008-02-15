In the French capital to perform a series of burlesque shows and do her bit for animal rights, the former Baywatch beauty received a special Valentine's Day message from Brigitte Bardot. "You are my Valentine, I kiss you," enthused the Sixties icon

Pam with a heart-shaped display of blooms which she received at a Valentine's Day press conference in Paris, held to draw attention to the movement to stop Arctic seal hunting

