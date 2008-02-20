Sean and Georgina finally wed in low-key London ceremony

The newlyweds share a kiss on the steps of Marylebone Registry Office where they married on Tuesday
Sean's three daughters from previous relationships joined him for his big day. From left: Evie, Molly and Lorna
The couple finally tied the knot after cancelling last month's original ceremony 24 hours before they were due to wed
20 FEBRUARY 2008
Screen heart-throb Sean Bean says he feels "fantastic" following his low-key nuptials on Tuesday at Marylebone Registry Office in Central London. He and his radiant bride, 29-year-old actress Georgina Sutcliffe, tied the knot in front of just 15 family and friends.
The couple had planned to wed last month, but called off the event at the last moment. This time the day went without a hitch. Sean, 48, and his girlfriend of two years arrived at the ceremony together in a London cab and were joined by the Sharpe star's three daughters from his previous marriages – Lorna, 20, Molly, 17, and nine-year-old Evie. Both the bride's and groom's parents were also present.
Wearing a 1940s-style pencil skirt and cream blouse, Georgina shunned traditional bridal-wear for the registry office ceremony. Although she did accessorise her outfit with pretty white flowers in her hair and carried a matching bouquet of white blooms. Her Sheffield-born husband was dapper as ever in a navy pinstripe suit.
The newlyweds were expected to spend the night at Brown's Hotel in Mayfair, in the £3,000-a-night honeymoon suite. It is Georgina's first marriage. Sean married his first wife Debra, a hairdresser, when he was 21. He went on to have two daughters, Lorna and Molly, with TV actress second wife Melanie Hill, and then married Abigail Cruttenden - his wife in historical drama Sharpe - who is Evie's mum.