Sean and Georgina finally wed in low-key London ceremony

The newlyweds share a kiss on the steps of Marylebone Registry Office where they married on Tuesday

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Sean's three daughters from previous relationships joined him for his big day. From left: Evie, Molly and Lorna

Photo: © Getty

The couple finally tied the knot after cancelling last month's original ceremony 24 hours before they were due to wed

Photo: © Rex