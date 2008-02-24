Brad and Angelina 'thrilled to be adding to their brood'

24 FEBRUARY 2008

There's been no official announcement, but it seems Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are happy to let the camera do the talking for them.



After much speculation, the Tomb Raider star stepped out at this weekend's Spirit Awards in a body-hugging black dress which appeared to reveal a growing baby bump.



Although Angelina coyly refused to acknowledge any congratulations from the Santa Monica crowd, the couple are "thrilled to be adding to their brood," reported People.



Recently, the 32-year-old actress has been spotted out and about in a variety of flowing gowns, adding to the rumours. Last weekend, it was reported that she had asked for maternity leave over the summer, when the Oscar-winner's new films - Wanted and Kung Fu Panda – will be released.



Caring couple Brad and Angelina have often spoken of their desire for a large "rainbow" family. They are the adopted parents of three – six-year-old Maddox from Cambodia, Ethiopian Zahara, three, and Vietnamese-born Pax, four, whose adoption was finalised just last week. Their biological daughter, Shiloh, turns two in May.